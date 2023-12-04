Spain beat Brazil to progress to the World Handball Championship quarter-finals Three wins from three so far see La Guerreras top their group

Spain's women's handball team have sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Handball World Championship, significantly enhancing their prospects of taking part in pre-Olympic qualification, thanks to an impressive 25-27 win over Brazil on Sunday.

After also securing wins against Kazakhstan and Ukraine earlier in the week, Las Guerreras finished top of Group G, granting them a potentially more favourable draw in the next round, where they will be joined by the likes of the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Argentina and Congo.

The game in Frederikshavn (Denmark) against Brazil showcased their progression in the tournament so far as they implemented a resilient defensive strategy which allowed them to take control early on.

Strategic changes by Ambros Martín, including a goalkeeper substitution - Darly Zoqbi replacing Merche Castellanos - proved instrumental. Zoqbi's pivotal saves helped to neutralise Brazil's attack.

While Brazil showcased moments of brilliance, Spain's defence held firm, enabling them to secure a significant lead by half time (12-16).

However, Brazil's resurgence in the second half, driven by Ana Paula, saw Spain trailing in the closing minutes. But Spain rallied and critical interventions by Zoqbi enabled Spain to level the scores just two minutes before the final whistle.

In a nerve-wracking climax, Las Guerreras clinched a memorable victory, putting their name now among the favourites to win the competition.