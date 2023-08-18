Spain all set to take on England in first-ever World Cup final Olga Carmona's strike during an action-packed final 15 minutes in Auckland sealed La Roja's spot in Sunday's final

The Spain players join together at full time after securing victory over Sweden. Full-back Carmona after having scored the winning goal.

Spain are through to Sunday's FIFA Women's World Cup final after late drama sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

Having never even reached the knockout phases of a major tournament until now, Jorge Vilda's side showed great determination and resilience against an opponent who eliminated reigning champions USA in the round of 16.

In the face of an opponent which kept the game compact and limited to very few chances, Spain kept their cool - and possession.

In the end, the breakthrough came with just ten minutes left on the clock when Barcelona winger Salma Paralluelo put La Roja ahead with a right-footed shot from inside the area.

However, just as the prospect of Spain's first-ever final looked within reach, more drama arrived - Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist levelled the scores just seven minutes later with an effort from a similar position.

Late drama

After requiring extra time to see off the Netherlands in the quarter-finals last Friday, an extra half an hour seemed to be inevitable once more until Olga Carmona saw her chance to write her name into the history books.

Following a corner kick, the Real Madrid full-back kept her composure to recycle the play, firing a left-footed effort from outside the area past keeper Zećira Mušović, who will probably feel she should have done better.

The Lionesses await

Following their 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia, European champions England await Spain in Sunday's final, which will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).