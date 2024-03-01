Spain add Nations League title to already impressive football trophy haul The current world champions saw off France in Seville thanks to a goal in each half from Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey

Isaac Asenjo Seville Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:12

Spain's domination of women's football continues. Just 192 days after becoming world champions, Montse Tomé's side are now UEFA Nations League winners after beating France 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The match, held at La Cartuja stadium in Seville amid the Andalucía Day festivities, was witnessed by a record-breaking crowd of 32,657, a testament to the growing popularity of women's football in Spain.

These passionate, mostly local fans helped their side to dominate against an opponent they had never previously beaten.

The breakthrough came after 32 minutes when Aitana Bonmatí added the finishing touch from inside the six-yard box to a neat bit of play initiated by Olga Carmona and assisted by Jenni Hermoso from the left.

Just eight minutes after the restart, Mariona Caldentey helped to seal Spain's victory with a brilliant goal, peeling away from the defender before sweeping the ball into the corner of the net.