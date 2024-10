SUR in English Sotogrande Friday, 11 October 2024, 13:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Sotogrande International School swim squad made history at the recent EIC Swimming Gala, winning over 70 gold medals and securing the highest points total in 25 years.

With 38 individual race wins, many setting new records, SIS claimed the most first place finishes.