Seville's La Cartuja stadium chosen as host for the rugby Copa del Rey final The match will take place either on 30 April or 1 May and will be organised by Ciencias Club de Rugby, with the backing of the regional government

La Cartuja stadium has been chosen by the Spanish Rugby Federation as the host for the 89th Copa del Rey final. The event will take place on either 30 April or 1 May and will be organised by Ciencias Club de Rugby, who celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

The decision has also received backing from Javier Imbroda, the regional government's minister for sport, in support of commemorating the anniversary in Seville with one of Spanish rugby's most important events.

"In a short space of time we have recovered [the stadium] and transformed it into a national and international example, and it's also helping towards putting the Andalucia brand in the spotlight," said Imbroda.

"I thank the Spanish Rugby Federation for selecting us and our beloved Ciencias and that we can take in the whole Spanish rugby family in a tournament that will surely be a grand spectacle," he said.

La Cartuja, the fifth biggest stadium in Spain, recently hosted the second of two HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in at the end of January, a first for the country.

The four remaining teams in the King's Cup are AMPO Ordizia, Lexus Alcobendas Rugby, Ciencias Enerside and SilverStorm El Salvador, with the semi-final draw set to take place in the coming days before matches are played on 2 and 3 April.