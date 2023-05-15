Seville chosen as host city for finals of the Billie Jean King Cup The biggest national team tournament in women's tennis will take place in the Andalusian capital from 7 to 12 November

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced that Seville will host the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Federation Cup, from 7 to 12 November this year.

The Andalusian regional capital will host the biggest national team tournament in women's tennis after the Spain team claimed its place in the final following an easy win over Mexico in Marbella last month.

Along with Spain, competing in the tournament will be Switzerland, as last year's champions, Australia, as runners-up, Poland, who have received an invitation with world number one Iga Swiatek as their main attraction, and the eight nations that qualified in April's playoffs: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States.

The teams will be divided into four groups of three, with the four winners advancing to the semi-finals. Each round will consist of two singles matches and one doubles match.

Hosts for the next two years

Seville will host the tournament for the next two years, with an option for a third, while Cordoba will host the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the junior category, thanks to an agreement reached between the ITF and the Junta de Andalucía.

This edition will mark 60 years since the start of the competition in 1963, when the United States won a tournament held at Queen's Tennis Club in London.

"We're very confident that Seville will be a fantastic venue for the competition and the culmination of a very exciting year of tennis. It will be the perfect venue for an electric atmosphere at the Billie Jean King Cup," ITF president David Haggerty said in a statement.

Arturo Bernal, the regional Tourism minister, said Andalucía "has earned the right to be a destination for major sporting events".

"Everyone wants to come to our region because of the warm welcome we give athletes and the great infrastructure we have here. That's why the ITF has trusted us once again and we'll become the first region to host the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup in the same year."

The Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city will host the Davis Cup Finals from 21 to 26 November.