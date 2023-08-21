Santa Maria Equestrian Club in Sotogrande hosts national competition

One of the competitors in action at Sotogrande.

The Santa Maria Equestrian Club capped off another successful equestrian competition in Sotogrande at the weekend. Riders competed over three days from 17 August until Saturday 19 August as part of the national show jumping competition.

The 1.00m and 1.10m tests were contested on Saturday. Giulia Pronk was declared the winner of the 1.00m, while Hannah Flournoy Buchan was victorious in the 1.10m competition.

Later that day, the 1.20m and 1.35m events were held. Marta Garat Macias picked up the winner's rosette in the 1.20m and Diego Porres Solis won the 1.35m test.

The competition is supported by the Diputación de Cadiz provincial authority, Heineken 0/0, Royal Bliss, HORZE, SGPlus, LR Producciones/PoLoline TV, Al Sol de la Costa, Living Espacio Gastronómico, the Andalusian Equestrian Federation and the Junta de Andalucía regional government.