Rubén Ruzafa wins bronze at the XTerra European Championship The Rincón de la Victoria local extended his good form as he finished behind French duo Arthur Serrieres and Felix Forissier at the event held in the Czech Republic

Rubén Ruzafa finished in third place at the XTerra European Championship. / XTERRA

Rubén Ruzafa picked up a bronze medal as he finished third at the XTerra European Championship in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Despite coming behind French duo Arthur Serrieres and Félix Forissier, Ruzafa's place on the podium means that he continues his good streak of results this year, despite being 37 years old.

The race, which was fast-paced and where the heat was a notable factor, was held at the Ktišský lake and saw triathletes swim a distance of 1,500 metres, ride 33km on a mountain bike and end with a 10.5k run to the finish line.

Serrieres was first to reach the line with a time of 2:30:16, followed by Forissier (2:31:54) and Ruzafa (2:31:58), a mere four seconds from a silver medal.

Last weekend, Ruzafa also finished third at XTerra Nouvelle Aquitaine (France), following Serrieres and Sebastien Carabin. The Rincón de la Victoria local's next challenge will be at XTerra Germany on Saturday (20 August).

Last season, Ruzafa won bronze medals at the ITU Cross World Championships and the XTerra Hawaii events, with a tally of seven world titles.