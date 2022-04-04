Rocasa will be Costa del Sol Malaga's rival in handball's EHF Cup final The first leg will be played in the Canary Islands on 7 May and the return game will be 14 May in Malaga

Local handball team, Costa del Sol Malaga, sealed an important win on Saturday over Bukovicka Banja to book their place in the EHF Cup (the sport's premier club competition) final for the second year in a row after winning the tournament in 2021. Their rivals will be Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won their tie on Sunday.

Costa del Sol Malaga repeated last season's feat of making it to the final after a strong display against Serbian side Bukovicka Banja, both in the home and away legs of the tie. The Andalusians crushed their opponents 36-21 in Malaga, before narrowly winning 25-21 away, with an overall aggregrate score of 61-42.

The Canarians beat Ukrainian team Galychanka on Sunday, who were not up to scratch when they visited the islands. Both sides faced off in the semi-final second leg, with the Ukrainians winning the first game 30-29. However, Gran Canaria turned the tie around by winning 34-27 on Sunday, with an aggregate score of 53-47.

This means that EHF Cup wil have its first-ever all-Spanish final. The tie is expected to be a hotly-contested one between the teams that are currently third and fourth in Spain's top tier of handball.

Rocasa Gran Canaria have proved to be the better team this season, but Costa del Sol Malaga always perform when it matters most. Moreover, the sides will face each other at the end of the month in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals, in what will be a taste of what's to come in the EHF Cup final.