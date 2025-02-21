Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Kylian Mbappé.
The flamboyant Frenchman

The real Kylian Mbappé has finally stood up and is now the favourite for both the Ballon d'Or and his first Champions League trophy, writes columnist Rob Palmer

Rob Palmer / ESPN commentator

Malaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:35

The real Kylian Mbappé has finally stood up - and, to opposing defenders, he looks like he's standing 10 foot tall.

There's no footballer with a fuller smile in world football than the flamboyant Frenchman who is now living up to his reputation and even enhancing it.

Criticism was unfair when he didn't exactly hit the ground running after his long-awaited move to Real Madrid. The pens were poisoned when he failed to score in his opening three La Liga games. There was a full-on pile-on when he missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.

A so-called footballing "god" was showing human weakness. It was a tough initiation as he tried to ingratiate himself with his new teammates and fans. At his previous club Paris Saint-Germain, he was the main man. But, in Madrid, he needed to integrate. Often, he'd take up the same space as Vinícius Júnior as they learned each other's ways. He was still getting into goal-scoring spaces, but failing to take the chances given.

Away from his club life was challenging too. There were allegations hanging over him from a trip to Sweden. He wasn't selected for the France national team in October and November as he needed to get his professional and personal life in order.

When the charges were dropped in December, his demeanour changed. There was also a run of games when he didn't need to share the stage with Viní in December and January, and it's no coincidence that is when Mbappé started to flourish. He's now scored 14 goals in his last 11 matches.

The hat-trick against Manchester City showcased just how he's rediscovered himself. This is the guy who has scored in successive World Cup finals - with a hat-trick in 2022 against Argentina.

He's freed from the stress of his latter days at PSG when he was taking on the responsibility of both star player and pseudo player-president. The grimace has gone.

He's reading the runs of Vinícius, Jude Bellingham and Rodrigo. He's happy to be part of a team and the fabric of the biggest club in the world.

After the Champions League triple, he said: "The adaptation period for me has ended and now I have to show my quality."

It's a statement that is equally daunting and humble. Credit should be given to Carlo Ancelotti; the Real Madrid coach has found a way to integrate half a dozen of the world's greatest talents - and manage the egos that inevitably come with the talent.

The TV pundits were using phrases like "unstoppable" and "unplayable" after his recent performances. His goal return was good from the start of the season, but now it is sensational. He's already hit 28 goals in all competitions - with him being forecast for many more.

At the age of 26, he's not yet reached his prime. His previous achievements earned him "galáctico" status. Now the target must be his first Champions League trophy and elusive Ballon d'Or. The way he's playing, he's now the favourite for both accolades.

