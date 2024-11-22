What's happening at Real Madrid?

The questions I'm asked most often these days are: "What's going on with Real Madrid?" and "Is Ancelotti's job in danger?"

The short answers are "loads" and "no".

There's no better man to steer the Spanish giants out of the choppiest of waters than Carlo Ancelotti. It's a club that needs magnificent management rather than clever coaching.

As he looks around the changing room, he sees Viní Júnior still sulking about missing out on the Ballon d'Or award and Kylian Mbappé battling physically, psychologically and legally. The superstar was left out of the France squad so he could sort his head out as he fights PSG for a reported €55m and allegations hanging over him from a night out in Sweden last month.

What Ancelotti doesn't see is half of last year's double-winning team.

Seven of the players who participated in the Champions League final last May have been unavailable to him. The first-choice centre half partnership of David Alaba and Éder Militão are out for the long term. Dani Carvajal, last season's stand-out player, is out for the season. His natural replacement, Lucas Vázquez is also injured.

Thibaut Courtois, regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, has missed the last four matches, including the heavy defeats to FC Barcelona and AC Milan. He's been joined in the recovery room by Aurélien Tchouaméni and Rodrygo.

When you bear in mind that Toni Kroos retired and Nacho Fernández headed to Saudi, Real are short of options. Nacho is a major miss - he was a Swiss Army knife of a footballer who had so many uses.

Ancelotti has needed to compromise with his team selection and tactics. The result is poor results - but it's difficult to blame the coach for the medical situation and lack of recruitment, as he has minimal say in the signing of players.

If there is a criticism, it's his lack of willingness to introduce younger players; Barça have thrived by promoting teenagers, but he's reluctant to call on younger players. Raúl Asencio, 21, was finally given his chance when the defensive situation reached a crisis point.

The situation may be eased, if Real are able to recruit players when the winter transfer window opens. It would make sense to accelerate the bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to solve one position. Liverpool fans will argue otherwise about one of their own, but the Anfield owners may accept some cash for a player they could lose for nothing in the summer.

Ancelotti needs to maximise the talents of Alexander-Arnold's pal Jude Bellingham, who is playing in a different role this season. There have been times when the cameras have captured the Black Country native having a whinge at his teammates.

He also needs to work out a way to get Viní Júnior and Mbappé operating together. At the moment, they're both fighting for the same bit of the stage spotlight.

I'm certain Ancelotti is the right man and has the toughest six months of his Madrid career ahead of him - and in the summer he'll hand over the keys to Xabi Alonso.