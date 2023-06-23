The summer season brain drain

La Liga's loss is about to become the Premier League's gain with a summer brain drain.

The exportation of Andoni Iraola to Bournemouth and Monchi joining Unai Emery as director of football at Aston Villa means that two of Spanish football's brightest minds have left the Iberian peninsula's shores.

Iraola has been on the radar of English clubs for some considerable time. Leeds United wanted him to lead their relegation fight last season, but it was difficult to gain his release from his contract at Rayo Vallecano.

Rightfully, the humble Madrid club wanted him to complete the project he started in the second division. He won promotion, took them to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and made them one of the most formidable opponents in La Liga.

What stood out was his style of play: he was a student of Marcelo Bielsa in his playing days at Athletic Bilbao and has adapted a similar cavalier style.

As a commentator, there are some teams you dread and some you can't wait to work on. Rayo was always a joy. The football was always of a high intensity, fast and flamboyant. Iraola squeezed every last ounce out of a limited squad of players.

The reaction from Bournemouth fans was a little underwhelming when the news was announced. I'm hoping he'll win them over very quickly with his brand of football.

The arrival of Monchi at Aston Villa received more fanfare. He reunites with Unai Emery who transformed the fortunes of the English club in an impressive time. Relegation threatened when he arrived, back in European competition by the end of the season.

Emery achieved this with a squad he'd inherited. Monchi will help recruit players who'll play to the style of the manager.

Villa fans won't have heard of most of them. He's the master of research and data. It was reported that Sevilla had 700 scouts under his direction. On Monday mornings, his researchers report back from virtually every game around Europe's top leagues and beyond.

The system unearthed Adriano, Dani Alves, Julio Baptista, Seydou Keita, and Ivan Rakitic. All arrived for cents and were sold for millions of euros.

A recent success story Diego Carlos left for Villa last summer. Sadly, injury prevented him from making an impact in his debut campaign. He'll be like a new signing for a manager and director of football who knows him well.

Villa will be a force in the Premier League next season and Europe too. Together,

Monchi and Emery won the Europa League together three times. Bet on them to win the Europa Conference next season.