The circus master

Compartir

I always knew there was something different about Luis Enrique!

On my first visit to Spain to interview the Barcelona manager, a guy in Speedos and sunglasses walked along the pool edge and spread himself on a sunbed right in the back of our perfectly framed shot.

"Don't worry about Luis," said Bobby Robson. "He's just having his pre-match siesta."

Whereas the other players kipped in darkened rooms, his star midfielder did things a little differently - and that sums up his career.

He's on the brink of winning his second Champions League title as a coach. He's not received the adulation for his incredible achievement - maybe because of his contrary personality.

He's transformed Paris Saint Germain from a collection of individual superstars to one of the most feared teams in Europe. This follows his accomplishments at Barcelona and success with Spain.

He wasn't phased being the man to replace the God-like Pep Guardiola's legacy at the Camp Nou - winning the domestic double twice and clinching the Champions League trophy. Initially, it wasn't harmonious under his leadership. He famously fell out with Lionel Messi and dropped him to the bench.

He seemed to relish a battle of wills. The Spanish media were in a frenzy when he didn't select a single Real Madrid player in the 2020 European Championship squad. He silenced his critics by taking the team to the semi-final and then the final of the Nations League the following year.

This set him up for the task of managing PSG. It was like taking on the role of circus master. Lionel Messi and Neymar had departed, but he inherited Kylian Mbappe who was an enigma. The whole show revolved around the French superstar who appeared to be in a constant battle with the club hierarchy.

It went against everything Luis Enrique stood for. He didn't cater for egos, but had to be flexible and managed to win the domestic treble in 2023.

With Mbappe gone, he's been able to shape the French side in his own image and it is reaping dividends. They're walking Ligue 1 and clinched the French Cup in the winter. The ultimate prize would be the Champions League.

Unlike the star-studded but ageing PSG side that lost the 2020 final, this is a fresh and vibrant team. The average age of the squad is 23.8. The best days of his players are ahead of them rather than in the past.

He shipped out almost thirty players in the summer, bringing in €136m. Replacing Mbappé and co are younger talents like João Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He's resurrected Ousmane Dembélé whose natural talents had never fully been realised. He's given responsibility to his senior stars like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos. The team have come together.

What's even more remarkable is that PSG, not so long ago seen as a laughing stock, are now the team most people want to see win the Champions League. Take a bow, Luis Enrique Martínez García.