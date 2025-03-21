Foolish predictions

Compartir

It would be foolish to make any prediction in the most exciting season for the top Spanish teams... But, hey, why not?

Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid all have sights on a double, the latter two are still on for a treble. Images from the past week may give an indication of which club museum will be showcasing each individual trophy at the season's finale.

The sight of Diego Simeone losing his mind after Atlético lost in a Champions League penalty shootout was an amusing but sad sight to see. Football comes down to tight margins, and Atléti's margin was the alleged slight double-touch by Julian Álvarez as he took a vital penalty kick.

Outside of the Champions League, the mind concentrated was once again concentrated on La Liga. They were leading Barcelona by two goals with 20 minutes to go at their home stadium; top spot looked guaranteed. Then, for the first time in over 700 games in charge, a Simeone side threw away a two-goal advantage. Barça won 4-2, which is very significant as it gives them a better head-to-head record should the title be decided that way.

The television images of Real Madrid players down on their knees - unable to celebrate a vital victory at Villarreal - gave an insight into just how deep they're having to dig.

Jude Bellingham is playing with an NFL-like shoulder pad, 39-year-old Luka Modrić is being asked to play back-to-back games for the first time in years, and Carlo Ancelotti has more crocked players than healthy ones.

Madrid are still very much in the Spanish title race but I'm not sure they have the legs for it. There are still ten Liga rounds to go, with the semi-final of the Copa del Rey plus the Champions League adventure. The club have made a strong statement declaring that they'll no longer play a match without a full 72-hour break. It was just 68 hours between finishing the Champions League game and kicking off against Villarreal.

I think exhaustion will force them to concentrate on one competition and that should be the Champions League. The team is better constructed to peak at a more considered pace in Europe.

The final picture to scrutinise is the mass pile-on celebration of the Barcelona players after the almighty comeback at Atlético. Unlike Real, they still had bundles of energy, unlike Atleti they are full of adrenaline. They could still pull off an historic treble but that's too much of an ask. Simeone's side will be after revenge in the Copa semi-final, and I've plumped (above) for Madrid to win the Champions League. A game in hand, youthful exuberance and frankly being the best team should win them La Liga.

So Barça for Spanish league champions, Real to conquer Europe and Atlético for the Spanish Cup. Hopefully this doesn't upset anyone. My best advice is to never take my advice whenever placing a bet.