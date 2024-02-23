Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clínic begin their surgical activity at the Hospital Vithas Xanit Estepona Elite athletes such as Bryan Gil, Leo Baptistao or Luis Suárez have relied on this institution specialized in traumatology and orthopedic surgery that also caters to the general population

The institution specialized in traumatology and orthopedic surgery Ripoll and De Prado Sport Clínic has opened a unit at the Vithas Xanit Hospital in Estepona. In these new facilities, inaugurated a few weeks ago, the prestigious traumatologist Pedro Luis Ripoll has begun to perform the first surgeries in recent days.

In this center Ripoll and De Prado Medical Group, directed by Dr. Trujillo, also develop biological medicine therapies specialized in minimally invasive treatments that are performed on an outpatient basis to speed up the repair of damaged tissues and thus promote the regeneration and recovery of injuries.

In this way, Estepona, and the province of Malaga, are becoming another reference point for quality medical services, adding this facility to those already owned by this medical institution with the FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence seal in Murcia, Madrid, Elche, Alicante, Almería and La Nucía (Alicante), to which will soon be added another in Malaga City, thus setting up a health map specialized in traumatology and minimally invasive treatments, which the inhabitants of Estepona and its surroundings have welcomed with open arms.

As explained from the center, its medical staff, organized into specialized units by joint, is composed of specialists who have been selected among the most prestigious in the world such as Dr. Van Dyjk, Dr. Lempainen and Dr. Reboul, among others.

It is noteworthy that, although Ripoll and de Prado Sport Clinic have a unit specialized in surgery for elite athletes, their activity is aimed at the entire population, covering all ages and levels of activity.

The firm also holds the accreditation of the American Academy of the Foot, with a unit of the highest level headed by Dr. De Prado and in which minimally invasive foot surgeries are performed with technology of the highest level for the diagnosis of pathologies.

Half a century of excellence

The institution, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024 as Ripoll and the Prado Medical Group, has its origins in an extensive family medical tradition that dates back to the late 19th century and in which it has not ceased to implement its teaching and research work, as well as its care work.

Their numbers confirm that the specialists of Ripoll and Prado have become a world reference in the world of elite sports. Names like Bryan Gil, Leo Baptistao, Luis Suárez, Emiliano Amor or Sergio Araújo have been some of the last protagonists who have passed through their expert hands, not forgetting others like Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona and World Champion with the Spanish National Team), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona), Marcao (Sevilla FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Diego Llorente (AS Roma), Pere Milla (Espanyol de Barcelona) and many others.