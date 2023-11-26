Record number of participants take part in the Holiday World Half Marathon

The iconic Los Elefantes roundabout was the start and finish line.

A successful Holiday World Benalmádena Half Marathon concluded on Sunday morning with Albert Agut and María Álvarez clinching victory in a race that exceeded its previous registration record.

With numbers soaring from 1,300 to 1,700 participants in just a year, the eighth running of this race - divided into three events (five, ten and 21 kilometres) - proved to be the most successful to date.

Independent athletes Albert Agut (1h19:06) and María Álvarez (1h33:15) were the first to cross the finish line in the 21-kilometre race. Meanwhile, Riccardo Trovato (34:03) and María Virginia Atencio (42:45) claimed victory in the 10k race, and Jaime Pardo (17:39) and Alexandra Kral-leszczynski (23:20) triumphed in the shorter 5k.

The iconic Los Elefantes roundabout served as both the starting and finishing point for the event which catered to diverse abilities and took place in favourable weather conditions primarily along the Benalmádena coastline and into Puerto Marina.

The event, hailed by organisers as "highly accessible", attracted runners of all types, from the highly competitive to those casually strolling - some of whom were accompanied by their pets.

Several entertainment points along the course, including samba and Latin music groups, a DJ, and even a percussion ensemble, added to the vibrant ambience which culminated in participants enjoying paella at the Holiday World Beach Club.

Fundraising

The event had a strong charitable aspect: all proceeds from the event will go to Proyecto Hombre Málaga, an association supporting prevention and aid for individuals dealing with addiction issues.

A total of 307 volunteers from Holiday World hotels, Proyecto Hombre Málaga, Colegio Internacional Torrequebrada, AMP and Turbier helped to ensure that the entire day ran smoothly.