Readers offered the chance to join a free trip to watch European cricket in Cártama A bus, from La Cala de Mijas, will take fans to watch the ECL on Friday

Cricket action during the first week of the European Cricket League. / EUROPEAN CRICKET NETWORK

SUR in English is offering its readers the chance to join a free trip to the Cártama Oval to watch the European Cricket League in action.

Readers who register will be picked up from La Cala de Mijas feria ground on Friday, 18 February at 10.30am. The coach is expected to arrive in Cártama at midday, and visitors will be taken on a guided tour of the facilities, see the broadcasting process of the tournament, meet the event’s organisers and enjoy the atmosphere of T-10 cricket. The group will leave the Cártama Oval a at 5pm.

Anyone interested in joining this free trip should send an email to: dandrews@diariosur.es with their name(s), telephone number(s) and email address(es). There are two places per reader. Prior reservation is essential and places limited.

The visit is organised by SUR in English in collaboration with the European Cricket League, the Costa del Sol tourist board, Angels Caring Costa del Sol and Angels on Watch.