Rafael Nadal to receive special honour at this year's French Open The tournament's organisers are planning a tribute for the 14-time champion after his much-criticised send-off in Malaga

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be honoured at this year's French Open, and organisers are also considering offering him an ambassadorial role, according to French Tennis Federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton.

Moretton told Europe 1 radio that a tribute will take place this year, saying: "I'm not revealing a secret. There will definitely be something for Nadal, a real and significant tribute."

In addition to the tribute, Roland Garros officials have discussed making Nadal an ambassador for the tournament. Moretton confirmed that he and tournament director Amélie Mauresmo met with Nadal in December to explore the possibility. "The Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros brands are one, so yes, we are considering this with him," he said, adding that more details will be announced later.

Nadal, the most successful player in the history of the Grand Slam, won the tournament 14 times and holds an astonishing record of 112 wins and just four defeats since his debut in 2005.

The Spaniard, 38, played his final French Open match last May, losing in the first round to Alexander Zverev, before bowing out at the Olympic Games a few months later against Novak Djokovic.

Underwhelming send-off

Following his Roland Garros and Olympic farewells, Nadal played one final event, the Davis Cup Finals, where Spain lost to the Netherlands at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga in November. His last match was a defeat to Botic Van de Zandschulp.

However, his send-off in Malaga drew widespread criticism, with figures such as Djokovic, Carlos Moyá and David Ferrer describing it as rushed and poorly organised. The absence of key figures like Roger Federer and Pau Gasol, combined with scheduling issues and a lack of a live broadcast, left many questioning the handling of the tribute.