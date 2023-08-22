In pictures: Spain's World Cup football winners to receive Royal Order of Sporting Merit gold medals

Colpisa Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

«I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of all Spaniards, for what you have done, how you have done it and how you have made us feel», said Pedro Sánchez, acting Prime Minister, who received the football world champions at the Moncloa this Tuesday morning, 22 August.

«You have given your heart to beat great teams, especially the England team in the final. Now again, in 2023, we say with great pride: 'We are world champions'. This is a success that belongs to you as a generation and pays tribute to many who have gone before you, often anonymously. This is not the culmination of a process, but the beginning of many good things to come for women's football,» said the political leader in his speech to the players.

The Spanish government is going to award them the Gold Medal for Sporting Merit: «Spain has experienced and suffered with you and the government is going to support women's sport and women's football. We have done so with the European Funds. There is still a lot to do but we are on the path you are demanding. When this event is over, we are going to hold a cabinet meeting in which we are going to recognise you with a very important distinction: the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit. Spain is proud of you. You have shown that you are virtuosos on the ball, and I am not a football expert».

On Tuesday, 19 September, it will be the King and Queen of Spain who will receive the world champions at an event to be held in Madrid.

Before the arrival of the national team players and their meeting with the acting Prime Minister, Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), apologised and admitted that he made a mistake after the uproar generated by the kiss on the mouth he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after winning the final in Sydney.

The celebration of the world champions continued this Tuesday in Madrid after the revelry went on until after midnight in a parade through the streets of the Spanish capital that ended on a stage located in Puente del Rey, next to the Manzanares river. Artists such as Camela, Vicco and Juan Magán entertained the public gathered to celebrate the team.

One by one, the 23 world champions appeared on stage. Misa Rodríguez, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Oihane Hernández, Enith Salón, Laia Codina, Eva Navarro, María Pérez, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo, Rocío Gálvez, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo, Cata Coll, Esther González, Irene Guerrero, Olga Carmona, Ivana Andrés and coach Jorge Vilda received a standing ovation from the Spanish fans.