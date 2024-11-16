In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Saturday, 16 November 2024, 16:28

Carlos Alcaraz touched down in Malaga on Saturday afternoon, finalising Spain’s roster for the Davis Cup Finals set to take place next week at the Martín Carpena arena.

The 21-year-old world number three joins Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pedro Martínez and doubles specialist Marcel Granollers under captain David Ferrer’s guidance but is not expected to meet with his teammates until at least tomorrow.

Alcaraz’s arrival follows his elimination from the ATP Finals group stage in Turin, where he was hampered by a cold. Despite wearing a nasal strip to aid breathing, the Murcian fell to Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 6-4 in his final match, ending his tournament hopes.

Uncertainty surrounds Alcaraz’s form ahead of Spain’s quarter-final against the Netherlands on Tuesday, but expectations remain high as he is likely to face Dutch number one Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match.

Granollers also endured a difficult week in Turin, losing all three doubles matches alongside Argentine partner Horacio Zeballos. However, the Spanish team will rely on his expertise in the doubles format during the Davis Cup Finals.