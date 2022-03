Petanque club holds first competition after two separate groups join forces Going forward, the new entity will participate in tournaments under the name Torrox Vista Petanca Club

Torrox's two petanque groups have announced that they have amalgamated and are now called Torrox Vista Petanca Club.

The new club recently held its first competition, with 21 members taking part. Each member played nine games and the winner was Chris Hudd.

The club is also looking for new members. They play on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings on the petanque terrain near the town's El Pino camping site from 10.30am. Further information: jeanhudd@hotmail.com.