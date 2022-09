Ana Peláez finishes third at the Aaland Ladies Open The local golfer remained under par throughout the weekend and claimed another top 15 finish

Local golfer Ana Peláez finished on the podium in third place at the Aland 100 Ladies Open, held in Finland on Sunday.

It was a comeback performance from the Malaga local, who achieved her ninth top 15 finish this year on the Ladies European Tour. Peláez's remained under par on all three days (71+68+71) and was only two shots behind winner Anne-Charlotte Mora. The Spaniard is now in sixth place in the rankings.