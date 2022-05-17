Ana Peláez continues her form with a fifth-place finish at the LET Team Series in Bangkok The Malaga golfer, who booked her place in the tournament after winning the Madrid Ladies Open last week, is currently in eighth place in the overall season rankings

Malaga golfer Ana Peláez finished fifth in the LET Team Series in Bangkok on Saturday. Peláez was only able to play in the tournament because of her surprising win at last week's Madrid Ladies Open.

The local made a big impact straight from the first hole. She was close to completing a perfect first day by finishing second and just one shot shy of first place.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second round, where she dropped down to eleventh, though she remained consistent in a hotly contested event. She climbed to fifth in the third round.

In the end, she registered strokes of 67, 73 and 69 to finish -7 and only six shots away from tournament winner Manon de Roey. Peláez now sits eighth in the overall season standings and is the highest-positioned Spaniard.

Her win in last week's Madrid Ladies Open was all that she need to not only re-launch her career, but to also convince herself that her moment to shine has arrived. The 24-year-old golfer only played in the capital's tournament because she received an invitation from the Spanish Golfing Federation.

Her shock win in Madrid meant that Peláez, who was a student at the Sergio de Céspedes golf academy in Marbella, now has full rights to take part in LET tournaments for the next two-and-a-half years.