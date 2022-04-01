A partial roof collapse puts Spanish swimming championship in danger Malaga's Inacua aquatics centre has been closed a week before the event was due to take place, as the city hall investigates the problem

Malaga's Inacua aquatics centre has been closed since Wednesday following a partial roof collapse. The city's Urban Planning department has ordered an investigation into the matter a week before the Spanish swimming championship is set to start, which would take place between 9 and 13 April.

Firefighters and Urban Planning technicians have been inspecting the centre's roof, which is managed by Inacua through a municipal concession, to determine the gravity of the problem and whether there's a risk more of it could collapse.

In any case, it's a problem that is believed to have been caused by water filtration as a consequence of the heavy rain. The aquatics centre, which is one of Malaga city's crown jewels in sporting infrastructure, has been closed to its users ever since the initial collapse.

Sources from the Urban Planning department have confirmed that more precise information won't be available until the investigation is completed. In the worst case scenario, special permission will be requested to fix the roof if necessary.

Swimmers were using the facilities and many were in the water when the partial collapse happened on Wednesday, which prompted the swift intervention of emergency sevices. Fortunately, there were no injuries.