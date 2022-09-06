Pablo Guede's poor record as Malaga CF head coach The Argentinian has won just three of his 12 games in charge of the Blue and Whites and is close to matching his predecessor despite an improved squad

Following the opening four games of the season, the question on the minds of many Malaga CF fans is whether or not head coach Pablo Guede is the right man for the job.

The Argentine has lead the Blue and Whites to one win and three defeats this campaign; but from his 12 games at the helm of the team, Malaga have lost seven, drawn five and won three.

Guede's performance so far as a head coach leaves a lot to be desired, and his record is edging closer to that of his predecessor, Natxo González. González, who only lasted ten games in charge, only won 20% of the 30 points on offer. In comparison, Guede has managed 22.2% of 36 points.

Necessary context

However, it's important to contextualise the statistics. The Argentine, much like González, inherited a Malaga team that was in freefall, and relegation to the third division was a real possibility.

It came down to the final minutes of the final gameweek.

The Blue and Whites avoided the drop not because of the eight points that they picked up from the final eight games, but because the two teams below - Real Sociedad B and Amorebieta - performed even worse, as they failed to capitalise on Malaga's final defeat of that season.

Guede's track record is one that's tough to defend, especially as the Blue and Whites went through a complete player overhaul during the summer.

The team has seen major reinforcement in attack but lacks a clear, stable game plan. On top of that, there is still visible weakness in defence, no doubt aided by the sheer number of attackers that are played every week.

Pushing through

Even though Guede has asked fans to be "patient" and that "we'll through get this", the clock is ticking. It's not a case of saying that promotion is off the table, especially with 38 games left to play, but the chances of finishing in the top six are less likely the longer Malaga don't sort themselves out.

The Blue and Whites' results and performances have not been up to scratch, and the team is easily beaten by smaller clubs with a lot less economic power. Time will tell if the decision to keep Guede is the right one. Malaga next play against Huesca away from home on Sunday at 9pm.