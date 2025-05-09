Over 9,000 runners and cyclists face Ronda's challenge of 101 kilometres in 24 hours

Strengthening ties between civilians and the armed forces has always been the main objective of the 101 kilometres race organised by the Ronda Legion. This event was born as a commemoration of the heroic effort of those legionnaires who covered more than a hundred kilometres on foot to save a city.

In 2025 the race will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, although it will be the twenty-fifth edition, due to La Legión's international missions and the pandemic. The event first came about in 1995, as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of La Legión. What started as a walk between Ronda and Marbella with around 400 participants has since turned into one of the most recognised ultra-races in the country. Over the years, it has become an iconic event, and has managed to consolidate its position as one of the most eagerly awaited races on the Spanish sporting calendar.

9,000 participants

The route crosses the Serranía de Ronda, a stunning natural environment that serves as the backdrop for an event that brings together over 9,000 people. The race is held in three categories: individual, team and cycling, which allows for greater inclusion and diversity among the participants. Walkers and runners share the same goal: completing the course in under 24 hours. Cyclists have just 12 hours to complete 101K on their mountain bikes.

This year's edition will be held this weekend (10 and 11 May), and is considered to be one of the most important races held in the province, according to Francisco Salado, president of Malaga provincial council, during the official presentation of the event. The race is not only a physical challenge, but also an opportunity to reinforce values of unity, collective effort and self-improvement that characterise the participants and La Legión itself.

In its beginnings, this race had a more local focus, as a way of bringing together the inhabitants of the Serranía de Ronda and the Legion, but over the years it has acquired a national and even international acclaim. The event passes through other villages in the mountains of Malaga province like Arriate and Montejaque, as well as municipalities in Cadiz such as Alcalá del Valle and Setenil de las Bodegas, with its start and finish lines in Ronda.

According to the most recent forecasts, in addition to the 9,000 participants, up to 25,000 people are expected to come to the region during the weekend of the event, as support networks or just visitors. This presents a great opportunity to promote tourism, boost the economy and strengthen the bond between citizens and the military.

Francisco Salado emphasised that this event is both a physical and mental challenge for all those who dare to take it on. He also said that values such as "comradeship and personal improvement" are always present and faithfully represent the spirit of Ronda's Legion.

Every year, organisation teams have to deal with complex and constantly growing logistics, which require rigorous coordination to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of thousands of people in the event's three categories. The magnitude of the event makes it necessary to constantly adapt plans due to variables such as weather conditions or the physical condition of participants along the route.

Organisation

In this 25th edition, around 1,200 people will be involved in the organisational tasks, both logistically and in terms of security. New this year the fire brigade, which in previous editions has already collaborated in health support tasks, will be integrated into the health incident command post, coordinating the emergencies that may arise and managing any medical care required by participants. It is estimated that a dozen members of this corps will be assigned to these functions during the race.

This entire operation is designed to guarantee the safety and care of participants - of whom 1,000 are women, 274 teams, 3,200 cyclists and 1,200 children who will take part in the three kilometre race, also organised by La Legión, reflecting the event's focus on family and inclusivity. This year, the start-time has been brought forwards. Cyclists will set off at 8.45am, individual and team racers will start at 9.30 and the children's race will begin at 10.15

While there are classifications and trophies in each of the three categories, the real prize in this race is completing the course. Each participant will have a chip to check their time and location as well as a 'legionnaire passport', which will be registered at race checkpoints and contains runners' medical information and emergency contacts. Comradeship is key in the event; it's not uncommon to see runners waiting for teammates, sharing food and drink or inspiring others with words of encouragement.

This event knows no age or nationality. Among those registered are children and the elderly, such as an 87-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both ready to take on the challenge with the same enthusiasm as the younger participants. In addition, there are runners from more than ten countries, mostly Portugal and France.

All of them will be supported by a medical and logistical support network consisting of four aid stations with doctors, nurses, chiropodists and physiotherapists, as well as six army ambulances and an additional one provided by the Red Cross.

There will be stations for racers to refuel every five kilometres. The prior preparation and the reaction capacity of the team are key to guaranteeing the event's success. Every year it becomes more demanding - it's a test of not only physical endurance, but also the organisational capacity of those in charge.

"Our aim is for no runner to lack anything," explained Sánchez Pérez.

As has become customary in recent editions, and as confirmed by the Colonel-in-Chief of the Tercio Alejandro Farnesio IV of La Legión, Fernando Sánchez Pérez, all the money raised that is not used during the event will be donated to charity.

In his words, organising this type of activity is very satisfying for Ronda's Legion. In fact, the colonel himself acknowledged that managing the logistics of ten thousand people represents a considerable challenge, not only because of the need to deal with possible casualties, but also because of the obligation to provide constant support.

"It's a big and risky endeavour. Depending on how the day unfolds, we will have to reinforce some points or others. Our goal is for no runner to lack anything," he concluded with determination, reflecting La Legión's commitment to each and every person who takes part in the adventure this weekend.