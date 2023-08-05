Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Oumaiz during a recent event in Nerja. SPORTMEDIA
Ouassim Oumaiz, only the fifth Malaga athlete in history to compete in a World Championships

Ouassim Oumaiz, only the fifth Malaga athlete in history to compete in a World Championships

The Trops Cueva de Nerja runner is the current 5,000-metre Spanish champion and will make his debut in a senior track event in Budapest from 19 to 27 August

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 15:21

Compartir

A new chapter has been written in the history of athletics in Malaga. Ouassim Oumaiz, a 24-year-old runner for Trops Cueva de Nerja, will represent Spain at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, from 19 to 27 August.

While this won't be his first time in the national jersey, Oumaiz's selection for the World Championships makes him only the fifth athlete from Malaga to achieve this feat - and the first from Nerja.

Triumphant return

After facing some challenges, including injuries, personal decisions to not compete, and moving back and forth between Madrid and Nerja, Oumaiz has made a triumphant return to action.

He recently set a new personal best and Andalusian record in the 5,000 meters, which secured his spot in Budapest.

Oumaiz previously competed for Spain in the Youth Cross Country World Championship in Tbilisi, where he helped the team win silver, and in the European U20 Track Championship, where he finished 7th in the 3,000 meters.

Now, however, he's following in the footsteps of Carlos Azulay in 1983, José Manuel Cerezo in 1997 and 1999, Dana Cervantes in 1997 and 2004, and Borja Vivas (the most decorated athlete in Malaga's history, who participated in multiple World Championships and Olympics) in representing his country at the highest level.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar passengers refused boarding by British Airways
  2. 2 'Biggest heist in history' as 8.5-million-euros worth of valuables snatched at Barcelona airport
  3. 3 Spain opens case against 'low-cost' airline hand luggage charges
  4. 4 Beach festival in Marbella investigated for refusing access to those with food and drink
  5. 5 Experts warn that the 'most extreme heatwave of summer' could arrive in Spain in a few days
  6. 6 Russia unleashes huge campaign of cyber attacks on Spain
  7. 7 Almost half the tourists visiting rural Andalucía chose Malaga province
  8. 8 Fireworks, drone show and free concerts set to steal show at Malaga's huge summer fair
  9. 9 Cathedral offers prime skyline site from which to see opening fireworks for Malaga fair
  10. 10 Flamingos descend on Malaga city wetlands

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad