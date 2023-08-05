Ouassim Oumaiz, only the fifth Malaga athlete in history to compete in a World Championships The Trops Cueva de Nerja runner is the current 5,000-metre Spanish champion and will make his debut in a senior track event in Budapest from 19 to 27 August

A new chapter has been written in the history of athletics in Malaga. Ouassim Oumaiz, a 24-year-old runner for Trops Cueva de Nerja, will represent Spain at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, from 19 to 27 August.

While this won't be his first time in the national jersey, Oumaiz's selection for the World Championships makes him only the fifth athlete from Malaga to achieve this feat - and the first from Nerja.

Triumphant return

After facing some challenges, including injuries, personal decisions to not compete, and moving back and forth between Madrid and Nerja, Oumaiz has made a triumphant return to action.

He recently set a new personal best and Andalusian record in the 5,000 meters, which secured his spot in Budapest.

Oumaiz previously competed for Spain in the Youth Cross Country World Championship in Tbilisi, where he helped the team win silver, and in the European U20 Track Championship, where he finished 7th in the 3,000 meters.

Now, however, he's following in the footsteps of Carlos Azulay in 1983, José Manuel Cerezo in 1997 and 1999, Dana Cervantes in 1997 and 2004, and Borja Vivas (the most decorated athlete in Malaga's history, who participated in multiple World Championships and Olympics) in representing his country at the highest level.