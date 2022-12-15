Charity golf day raises almost 1,000 euros to buy Christmas gifts for needy children The One Eden event, in aid of the Nuevo Hogar Betania La Línea appeal, was held at the La Hacienda Links Golf Resort at Alcaidesa

On Thursday 1 December, One Eden held its first charity golf day in aid of Nuevo Hogar Betania La Linea, at the beautiful La Hacienda Links Golf Resort at Alcaidesa.

Nuevo Hogar Betania La Línea is a charitable organisation that assists individuals and families who have found themselves in hard times, such as those experiencing homelessness, former prison inmates, victims of human trafficking and migrants.

The charity golf day was a huge success raising around 700 euros, with 40 participants taking part in event, which was attended by clients, agencies, and friends of One Eden, some of whom had never visited Alcaidesa before and were impressed by its beautiful location and the golf facilities.

First prize went to Nadia Kunshcikova and Kevin Smith, while Victor Fernandez, and Francisco Calvente Casas from Marsotogrande scooped second prize, and the third place went to James Bridges and Steve Brown from Smartmove.

Winner of the longest drive was Marketa Fejtova from Marbella Dream Living and nearest to the pin was Alvaro Ruiz Avila from Sacyr.

Nuno Carvalho, sales director said, “We had such an amazing day, and we are grateful to all our sponsors, with a special mention to Grupo Audi Campo de Gibraltar, and all the participants.

"The money raised will make a big difference to the work by Nuevo Hogar Betania, providing presents for local disadvantaged children this Christmas. It has also been a great day to showcase Alcaidesa and our frontline development, Serenity, where our show apartment is open six days a week. Alcaidesa is becoming a luxury destination on the coast, especially with the development of two new five-star hotels. We look forward to holding further One Eden Golf Days in 2023.”