Novak Djokovic wins French Open semi-final battle against Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz The Serbian won the final two sets with relative ease on his way to scoring a four set victory and a place in Sunday's final in Paris

Today's semi-final was the second meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has defeated Spanish hopeful and world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi finals of the French Open this Friday afternoon, 9 June.

The Serbian veteran was too good for his 20-year-old opponent, soaring into Sunday's final with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory in Paris.

It was the matchup everyone wanted before the tournament after the two stars have waged a neck-and-neck battle in the rankings this season, trading the top spot four times in 2023.

Alcaraz, from Murcia, was troubled by pain in his right leg and handed one game to his rival so that he could be attended to by the physiotherapist.

Djokovic's victory today means he could again top the rankings, if he goes on to win the French Open, in what would be a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam men's singles crown.

Today's semi-final comes a year after the pair's first meeting in Madrid, where Alcaraz came from behind to win in three tightly contested sets.

The 36-year-old Djokovic will now face either Norway's Casper Ruud or German Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.