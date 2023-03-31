La Rosaleda football stadium in Malaga aims to be a host venue for 2030 World Cup The three institutions which own the city stadium have presented initial, bold plans to remodel it to create a 45,000-capacity ground

The three institutions that own La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga city - Malaga city hall, the Diputación provincial authority and Malaga CF - this Friday (31 March) presented the results of a study commissioned regarding the expansion of the stadium.

The idea is that the ground could be a host venue should Spain, Portugal and Morocco’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 be successful.

The designs maintain a large part of the current structure, but the capacity would be increased to around 45,000, in accordance with FIFA requirements for hosting a World Cup group-stage game.

The initiative also includes plans to revitalise the area around the stadium.

The presentation of the plans was held this Friday morning (31 March) in the Salón de los Espejos of the Malaga City Hall. It was attended by city mayor Francisco de la Torre, Diputación chief Francisco Salado and Malaga CF executive advisor Francisco Martín Aguilar.

After several months of work, the owners of the ground have now taken the first public step of announcing the project, which still must be fine-tuned.