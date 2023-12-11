Watch the incredible act of sportsmanship at Malaga Marathon that has since gone viral

Marina Rivas / Nacho Carmona Monday, 11 December 2023, 07:34 | Updated 07:57h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Despite widespread optimism that a new record time in the Generali Maratón de Málaga would be set on Sunday, eventual winner, Kenyan runner Charles Mneria, ultimately crossed the line almost a minute short of the 2:07:36 record set in 2021.

This was despite ideal conditions greeting runners at the start-line on the Paseo del Parque in Malaga city, with clear skies, a comfortable 15 degrees and hardly even a breeze.

A group of 29 elite athletes, predominantly African, set a promising pace in the early stages, but a noticeable shift in momentum occurred around the 30-kilometre mark, dashing hopes for a record-setting run.

Mneria was the one who emerged from the group as the leader during the final five kilometres but fell short of the record, crossing the finish line in 2:08:54.

Behind him, Moroccan Abdelilah El Maimouni and Kenyan Musa Kipsoyan secured second and third place, respectively.

In the women's category, the Kenyan Pamela Jepkosgei claimed victory in a thrilling finale, clocking in at 2:33:52, while Lilia Fisikovici, from Moldova, and Hanna Lindholm, from Sweden, fought fiercely for the second and third spots.

Sportsmanship

Among the most noteworthy moments of the race was the act of sportsmanship displayed by Spanish athlete Ricardo Rosado.

He had been on course to finish sixth, but Kenyan runner Evans Kimtai lost his legs in the final few metres. Instead of taking advantage - which he could easily have done - Rosado selflessly assisted him, allowing him to claim the spot and therefore access the associated prizes at own his expense.

Rosado helps his fellow runner across the line. Marilú Báez

Other new records set

In the event's Half Marathon, Francisco Javier de León did indeed set a new record with a time of 1:05:43, while Hattie Freeman (UK) clinched the top spot in the women's category.

Another historic milestone was reached even before the race started: there was a record-breaking number of registrations, totalling 11,215 across various race categories.

So although the sought-after record remained unbroken, the Malaga Marathon went without a hitch and will doubtless have left a lasting impression on those taking part, especially those the ones who travelled from far and wide and got to enjoy Malaga on a near-perfect day.