New bare knuckle lightweight champion crowned in historic Marbella bout

Matías Stuber Marbella Sunday, 13 October 2024, 22:52

In a night that will go down in the history of combat sports, Franco Tenaglia was crowned the new Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) lightweight world champion, defeating Tony Soto by decision late on Saturday night in Marbella.

The Argentinian fighter, nicknamed 'El Rey de la Calle' (The King of the Streets), battled through a ferocious contest to take the belt from Soto, overcoming a dangerous moment in the second round to emerge victorious.

The much-anticipated fight, held at the Marbella Arena in front of over 5,000 spectators, was the headline event of BKFC’s Spanish debut. The arena, traditionally used for bullfighting, was transformed into a circular ring for the bare-knuckle bout, with a crowd that included notable figures such as Conor McGregor, co-owner of BKFC, watching on.

Tenaglia started strong, knocking Soto down in the first round with a series of powerful strikes. However, the American fighter quickly recovered and fought back fiercely. In the second round, Soto landed several critical blows, including one that nearly floored the Argentinian. Tenaglia, gasping for air, somehow stayed on his feet, surviving the round and avoiding a knockout.

Zoom The Argentinian lands a punch on Soto's face. Josele

After a brief reprieve, Tenaglia returned to the fight with renewed vigour in the third round, sending Soto to the canvas again with a pair of heavy right-hand shots. The New Yorker, showing signs of fatigue, was counted by the referee but managed to continue.

As the fight progressed into the later rounds, both fighters began to show the physical toll of the brutal exchanges. By the fourth round, it was evident that neither man had much left, with defence almost non-existent and the power behind their punches waning. The final round continued this back-and-forth pattern, with Tenaglia gaining a slight edge in the final exchanges.

When the bell rang for the last time, it was up to the judges to decide, and their scorecards favoured Tenaglia, who walked away with the world title in what many are calling a career-defining performance.

BKFC President David Feldman hailed the event as a success, hinting at plans for another Spanish event in Madrid in 2025, where Tenaglia is expected to defend his newly won title.

The night also saw local fighters in action. Marbella’s Nico Gaffie claimed a knockout victory in the second round against Radek Stadle, while Daniel Jacaré suffered a first-round knockout against Arbi Chakaev.