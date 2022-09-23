Netherlands XI run rampant in week two at the European Cricket Championship The Dutch national team went into Thursday's games unbeaten, topped their group and are the favourites to make it to Championship Week

Netherlands XI have taken group B of the European Cricket Championship by storm following a very strong display during the opening four days of the second week of the competition, currently being played at the Cártama Oval.

Netherlands XI defeated both Sweden and Hungary on the opening day by 11 and five runs, respectively. They then beat Denmark by 14 runs and Sweden by a comfortable five wickets on Tuesday, before annihilating second-placed Finland by 92 runs on Wednesday.

The Dutch side went into Thursday's games with a comfortable four-point lead over the Fins; and an early morning win against Hungary meant that the Dutch topped the group and secured their spot in Friday's Qualifier 1. The Finnish side's two other defeats came at the hands of Sweden and Denmark, but the loss to Netherlands XI was a big blow for their chances of finishing first.

The Dutch will play against Finland in Qualifier 1 today (Friday 11.30am) to see who makes it to the group final; while Sweden and Denmark battle it out to remain in the running of competing in the final against the Q1 winner.