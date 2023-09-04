Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A group photo of all of the prize winners on Sunday. SUR
Nerja's Ángela Lobato defends Spanish crown at Beach Volleyball Championship

El Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola hosted the flagship event of the national calendar

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 4 September 2023, 18:17

Nerja's Ángela Lobato and partner Belén Carro claimed victory as the tenth edition of the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championship concluded in the picturesque setting of El Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola on Sunday.

In a thrilling showdown, this dynamic duo successfully defended their Spanish champions title for the third consecutive year, edging out the formidable Olympic duo of Lili Álvarez and Paula Soria in a closely contested match that went to a decisive third set (16-21, 21-16, 15-11). It was a morale-boosting win for Lobato and Carro, who had been struggling to find their top form this season.

Meanwhile, the second-best female player in Malaga at the moment, Sofía González, reached the quarter-finals alongside Sol Guidarelli but was defeated by the Andreu-Páez pairing.

On the men's side, brothers Javier and Alejandro Huerta lived up to expectations, clinching a hard-fought final victory over Antonio Saucedo and Álvaro Viera (22-24, 22-20, 13-15).

Despite concerns about adverse weather conditions, the rain held off, allowing the flagship event of the national calendar to conclude successfully at the renowned Fuengirola hotel complex.

