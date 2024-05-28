Nerja women's athletics team achieves first podium finish in club's history

Marina Rivas Nerja Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 14:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

For the first time in the history of the club, a Trops Cueva de Nerja team has reached the podium of the División de Honor, the highest Spanish competition for athletics clubs. This milestone was achieved by the women's team, which finished third of Spain in the final held in the Gaetà Huguet track in Castellón.

The team shared the podium with the two strongest teams (in terms of history and budget) in the country: Playas de Castellón, which was crowned once again with 144 points, and Valencia Club Atletismo, second with 133. With 93, the bronze went to the Axarquía club.

In the first two rounds of the club league, they already showed that this season the team was stronger than ever. In fact, they already achieved two previous milestones: being champions at their venues on both occasions. In fact, with the high score obtained on the first day, the urelas (the club's nickname) achieved nothing less than leading the national women's ranking. So, yes, the athletes started off ready to fight for a place on the podium.

It was an exciting final day in Castellón and left numerous personal bests for the Trops Cueva de Nerja athletes. But above all, it is worth mentioning the first place of Lilly Hulland in the triple jump (13.11); the second places of María del Mar Marqués, in the 3000m steeplechase (10:30.37); Una Stancev, in the high jump, tying at 1.84m with the first. And finally, the third places of Hermi Parra - she will be an Olympian this summer in Paris - in the 400m (53.83) and Angharad Davies, in the 3,000m (9:31.53).

It is also worth mentioning the great efforts of discus thrower Naomey Ezenwa, from Malaga city, who set a new Spanish under-23 record with a great performance of 57.66 metres at the age of 21, a mark that places her as the Spanish leader of the year (in her category) and seventh absolute record of all time, improving the 56.30 metres of June Kintana in 2017.

Trops Cueva de Nerja.

Ezenwa was not the only Malagueño who contributed to Nerja's feat. Although the team brings together outstanding sportswomen from all over Andalucía and some from other regions, its values always include giving value to Malaga talent, which in this final was present thanks to Laura Aguilera, Lilly Hulland, Carolina Durán, Nieves López, Ana Ramírez (as well as Naomey).

"Before they went out to compete, in the previous meeting that we usually do, I told the girls that they were probably the best team that Club Nerja has ever had in its history, so they had the commitment to show it," said the president of the club and of the Andalusian Athletics Federation, Enrique López Cuenca.

"They competed in a spectacular way, I have been checking the results and they achieved up to seven personal bests. Many of them, although they were fourth or fifth, improved their records, so we can't be prouder."

The main players

López Cuenca also pointed out the 4x100m relay team, made up of Nora Suárez, Ana Ramírez, Laura Aguilera and Herminia Parra, beat the club record, clocking a time of 3:40.81. "They did a great job, it worked out well for them. It only took us 40 years to achieve it," said López Cuenca jokingly. A very young team, with only seven athletes born before 2000 and made up of: María Hernández (100m), Laura Aguilera (200m and relays), Hermi Parra (400m and relays), Andrea Romero (800), María Cano (1,500m), Angharad Davies (3,000m), María del Mar Marqués (3,000m steeplechase), Alba Lobato (110m hurdles), Alicia Sánchez (race walk), Carolina Durán (long jump), Lilly Hulland (triple jump), Nerea Pérez (pole vault), Una Stancev (high jump), Sonia Díaz (shot put), Naomey Ezenwa (discus), Belén Bermejo (hammer), Nieves López (javelin) and Nora Suárez and Ana Ramírez (relays).

The Trops Cueva de Nerja men's team also managed to qualify for the final for the Division of Honour club title. However, after two great first rounds in which the team finished first and second at their home venue, they did not show their full potential in the finals, which were also held in Castellón, a day later. Trops Cueva de Nerja finished sixth in Spain, taking into account that there are eight teams competing in the finals and 16 in total in the division.