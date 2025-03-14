Nerja athlete handed four-year doping ban

Marina Rivas Friday, 14 March 2025, 19:33 Compartir

Local athlete Ouassim Oumaiz has been banned from competition for four years after testing positive for the prohibited substance GHRP-2.

The sanction, confirmed by Spain’s National Anti-Doping Agency (CELAD), runs from 7 June 2024 to 7 June 2028, when he will be 29 years old. The ban also includes a fine of 3,001 euros and the loss of ranking points.

GHRP-2 is a growth hormone-releasing peptide classified under section S2.2.4 of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. Oumaiz, a former Spanish 5,000m champion and international medallist in cross country, has not competed since late 2023.

CELAD’s ruling was made public on 13 March 2025, exactly one year after Oumaiz’s positive test was first revealed. The runner, from Nerja, was tested on 11 January 2024 and received the results more than a month later. He denied wrongdoing at the time, stating: “I am calm because this is a mistake. But at the same time, I am hurt because my name has already been tarnished.” He added that he had consulted a lawyer but had yet to receive the full report.

Despite his protests, CELAD ruled that Oumaiz had violated Article 20(a) of Spain’s anti-doping law, which prohibits the presence of banned substances in an athlete’s biological samples. The decision brings an end to his appeals process and leaves his future uncertain.

Possible return

Should he attempt a return after his ban, Oumaiz would do so at an age where long-distance runners can still compete at a high level. However, he faces the challenge of regaining competitive form after four years of inactivity, alongside potential reputational difficulties.

His long-time club, Trops Cueva de Nerja, released a statement on 13 March expressing their regret over the situation. “We defend the integrity of our institution and its values,” they said. “For more than 40 years, we have advocated for clean sport, the right to health protection for athletes and fair competition for all.”