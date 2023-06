National competition runs until Saturday This competition is the second of the four planned for this season

Santa María Equestrian Club in Sotogrande will be hosting the two-star, National Show Jumping Competition until Saturday. This competition is the second of the four planned for this season, where the contest will consist of six daily tests (0.60m, 0.80m, 1m, 1.1m, 1.2m and 1.3m) which will take place from 10am to 1pm and from 6pm to 9pm.