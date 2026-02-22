Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Oriol Cardona and Ana Alonso with their bronze medals. D. Dilkoff / AFP
Winter Olympics

Milano Cortina 2026: SkiMo relay bronze seals Spain's most successful winter games

Following a review of a late penalty, Oriol Cardona and Ana Alonso secured third place and an unprecedented Winter Olympics medal tally for the country

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Sunday, 22 February 2026, 10:52

Spain claimed bronze in the inaugural ski mountaineering (SkiMo) mixed relay at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Saturday, as Oriol Cardona and Ana Alonso rounded off what has been described as the country’s most successful Winter Games.

Cardona, from Catalonia, crossed the line in third place behind France’s Emily Harrop and Thibault Anselmet and Switzerland’s Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler. However, celebrations were briefly put on hold while officials reviewed a potential sanction after Alonso completed a transition outside the designated zone during her penultimate leg.

The penalty was later confirmed as three seconds, allowing Spain to retain third place and secure an unprecedented tally of three medals (and just their eighth overall).

Difficult conditions

Racing in tough conditions in Bormio near the Stelvio, with hard-packed snow and sub-zero temperatures, Alonso started strongly in the opening leg. Wearing bib number one as the world ranking leader, she remained in contention throughout the initial climbs and transitions, handing over to Cardona in third.

Cardona, already Olympic champion in the individual sprint earlier in the week, reduced the gap to Switzerland on the ascents but was unable to close down France, who controlled the race from the front.

In the decisive final exchanges, Alonso briefly challenged for silver before losing ground and being caught by rivals from the United States and Italy. The infringement during the long, technical transition created late uncertainty.

Cardona responded emphatically in the final leg, overtaking both Cameron Smith and Michele Boscacci to restore Spain to third place. He crossed the line exhausted and lay back on the snow as Alonso joined him, awaiting confirmation.

After the review, the bronze stood, sealing a landmark Games for Spanish winter sport.

