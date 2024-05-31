Mijas rider Martín Dockx triumphs in Spanish dressage

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

José Daniel Martín Dockx, a Mijas resident, once again demonstrated that he is currently the most in-form Spanish rider in the discipline of dressage. At 50 years old, he is getting closer to the goal of competing in his third Olympic Games, after contributing to teams in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

On Tuesday, 28 May, he triumphed in the Gran Premio at the Spanish Championship held at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, with a score of 74.348% and then on Thursday, in the technical test, he received the best score of the five judges, a 75.362%.