Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dockx celebrates his victory. SUR
Mijas rider Martín Dockx triumphs in Spanish dressage
Equestrian

Mijas rider Martín Dockx triumphs in Spanish dressage

At 50 years old, he is getting closer to the goal of competing in his third Olympic Games, after contributing to teams in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:52

Compartir

José Daniel Martín Dockx, a Mijas resident, once again demonstrated that he is currently the most in-form Spanish rider in the discipline of dressage. At 50 years old, he is getting closer to the goal of competing in his third Olympic Games, after contributing to teams in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

On Tuesday, 28 May, he triumphed in the Gran Premio at the Spanish Championship held at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, with a score of 74.348% and then on Thursday, in the technical test, he received the best score of the five judges, a 75.362%.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  3. 3 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  5. 5 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  6. 6 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  7. 7 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  9. 9 Eaterna Group opens its third restaurant in Malaga City: Niccia
  10. 10 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad