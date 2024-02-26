Mijas rider comes second in international dressage competition

Sections
Mijas-based equestrian José Daniel Martín Dockx continues to impress on the international stage, securing a commendable second place at the prestigious CDI5 event in Qatar on Saturday.
The Doha dressage event attracted eighteen horse-rider pairs representing diverse nationalities.
Riding his trusted partner, Malagueño LXXXIII, Martín Dockx achieved a notable score of 72.283%, finishing behind only Norwegian rider Isabel Freese on Total Hope Old. She clinched the top spot with an impressive average score of 73.196%.
Particularly noteworthy were moments where his scores hovered around the impressive 74% mark. A standout moment came when the chestnut stallion received a perfect ten from judge Henning Lehrmann, acknowledging their flawless final halt.
As a result of this performance, Martín Dockx, a two-time Olympian, now looks almost certain to be heading to the upcoming Paris Olympics.
While he played a crucial role in securing qualification for Spain's dressage team, the final selection of three primary riders and a reserve for the event in France this July is still pending.
