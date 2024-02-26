Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Martín Dockx, riding Malagueño LXXXIII. Lukasz Kowalski
Mijas rider comes second in international dressage competition
Dressage

Mijas rider comes second in international dressage competition

José Daniel Martín Dockx, riding Malagueño LXXXIII, narrowly missed out on victory in the CDI5 event in Doha, Qatar

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 26 February 2024, 09:25

Compartir

Mijas-based equestrian José Daniel Martín Dockx continues to impress on the international stage, securing a commendable second place at the prestigious CDI5 event in Qatar on Saturday.

The Doha dressage event attracted eighteen horse-rider pairs representing diverse nationalities.

Riding his trusted partner, Malagueño LXXXIII, Martín Dockx achieved a notable score of 72.283%, finishing behind only Norwegian rider Isabel Freese on Total Hope Old. She clinched the top spot with an impressive average score of 73.196%.

Particularly noteworthy were moments where his scores hovered around the impressive 74% mark. A standout moment came when the chestnut stallion received a perfect ten from judge Henning Lehrmann, acknowledging their flawless final halt.

Olympics in sight

As a result of this performance, Martín Dockx, a two-time Olympian, now looks almost certain to be heading to the upcoming Paris Olympics.

While he played a crucial role in securing qualification for Spain's dressage team, the final selection of three primary riders and a reserve for the event in France this July is still pending.

