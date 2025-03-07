Marbella's Puente Romano in the running to host Davis Cup last 16 tie against Denmark

Panoramic view of the Manolo Santana court in Puente Romano, during the Spain-Romania 2022 qualifier.

The town of Marbella is under consideration as a venue for Spain's Davis Cup last-16 tie against Denmark set to take place from 13 to 15 September.

A minimum capacity of 4,000 is required and the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation is currently weighing up the Puente Romano tennis club alongside Logroño and other potential hosts. The deadline for the decision is later this month.

Spain, as hosts, will likely choose clay courts, favouring Puente Romano, which staged their 2022 win over Romania. Logroño's bid would require converting its bullring into a court, adding costs. Additionally, Puente Romano has hosted key ties in the past, including a 2018 clash with Great Britain.

Spain, led by Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich, will be favourites for the clash against Holger Rune's Denmark.