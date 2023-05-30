Marbella welcomes the World Padel Tour once again Spectators at La Finca La Caridad in San Pedro de Alcántara can see some of the best players in the world in action until Sunday

Marina Rivas Marbella

After a gruelling year, with events literally all over the world, the best padel players on the planet have returned to the Costa del Sol this week for the Cervezas Victoria Marbella Masters.

Although the qualifying rounds have already been taking place at La Finca La Caridad in San Pedro de Alcántara for several days, the competition got under way in earnest on Tuesday and will run until Sunday.

This event, the highest category on the World Padel Tour, cost more than 1.5 million euros to set up - the "biggest ever investment" by the WPT, according to the organisation's deputy general manager, Luis Torres.

The event, he said, will be broadcast in 150 countries and will reach around 10 million people.

Local players looking to make a big impact

There are several local players taking part who will be hoping to benefit from the partisan home crowd. In the women's draw, Bea González from El Palo, alongside Argentinean Delfi Brea, comes into the tournament in great shape having won her first title of the year in Denmark a fortnight ago, before finishing runners-up in Vienna a week later.

In the men's draw, the best-placed locals are Momo González, from Antequera, and Álex Ruiz. The former pairing, now both with Argentinian partners (Sanyo Gutiérrez, and Juan Tello, respectively), have gone from strength to strength since their split and tasting victory on home turf would be among their greatest achievements to date.