Marbella FC stun football league leaders with a late victory

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:41

Marbella FC showed they are a force to be reckoned with in the Spanish third tier with a dramatic 1-0 victory over league leaders Mérida on Sunday. The match, played at La Dama de Noche, saw Marbella clinch their third league win, with a late goal by José Callejón proving decisive in the 82nd minute.

The game began with Mérida controlling possession but lacking in attack. Marbella, growing in confidence, saw their first real chance come in the 20th minute, with Álamo making a powerful run that almost opened the scoring.

Both sides had few clear opportunities in a quiet first half, but the second half saw Marbella push for the win. A melee in front of goal nearly resulted in Edwards scoring, with Juanpa making critical saves.

However, the turning point came in the 79th minute when Callejón, racing towards goal, was fouled by Pareja just outside the box, resulting in the Mérida defender's dismissal. Callejón's subsequent free kick, deflected by a Mérida player, found the back of the net, securing Marbella's victory.

With this result, Marbella moved to within just a point of top spot with a game in hand. The club's next fixture is away to Alcoyano on Friday.