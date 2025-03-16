Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's starting XI at Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol on Saturday. Marbella FC
Marbella FC stumble again as relegation worries grow
Football

Marbella FC stumble again as relegation worries grow

The Primera RFEF relegation battle intensifies after the Costa del Sol side suffered their second consecutive defeat against a reserve team

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Sunday, 16 March 2025, 08:12

Marbella FC remain in the Primera RFEF drop zone after a 2-1 defeat to Betis B on Saturday - their second straight loss against a higher-division side's reserves. Two goals in three minutes proved decisive, leaving the visitors unable to salvage a point despite getting a goal back.

Manager Abel Segovia fielded a restructured defence at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol, an area that has been a persistent concern.

The visitors started solidly, containing Betis B for most of the first half, and although the home side dominated possession in phases, goalkeeper Eric Puerto was rarely tested before the break.

The breakthrough arrived in the second half, with Betis B striking twice in quick succession. In the 60th minute, Pablo García initiated an attack down the right flank, linking up with Ortiz, whose cross found Guirao, who converted from close range to put the hosts ahead.

Just minutes later, Barea doubled his side's lead with a spectacular strike from the edge of the area, finding the top corner.

Marbella responded swiftly, reducing the deficit in the 65th minute. A cross from Soto was met by Bernardo, whose initial effort was saved before Tahiru capitalised on the rebound.

However, the visitors failed to find an equaliser, with Zequi’s late effort their only real chance.

With 30 points, Marbella host fellow relegation rivals Alcoyano next Sunday in a crucial clash for their survival hopes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  5. 5 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  6. 6 Nerja athlete handed four-year doping ban
  7. 7 Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast
  8. 8 A lifelong passion for musical theatre
  9. 9 The Loring family: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  10. 10 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella FC stumble again as relegation worries grow