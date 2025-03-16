Marbella FC stumble again as relegation worries grow

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 16 March 2025, 08:12 Compartir

Marbella FC remain in the Primera RFEF drop zone after a 2-1 defeat to Betis B on Saturday - their second straight loss against a higher-division side's reserves. Two goals in three minutes proved decisive, leaving the visitors unable to salvage a point despite getting a goal back.

Manager Abel Segovia fielded a restructured defence at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol, an area that has been a persistent concern.

The visitors started solidly, containing Betis B for most of the first half, and although the home side dominated possession in phases, goalkeeper Eric Puerto was rarely tested before the break.

The breakthrough arrived in the second half, with Betis B striking twice in quick succession. In the 60th minute, Pablo García initiated an attack down the right flank, linking up with Ortiz, whose cross found Guirao, who converted from close range to put the hosts ahead.

Just minutes later, Barea doubled his side's lead with a spectacular strike from the edge of the area, finding the top corner.

Marbella responded swiftly, reducing the deficit in the 65th minute. A cross from Soto was met by Bernardo, whose initial effort was saved before Tahiru capitalised on the rebound.

However, the visitors failed to find an equaliser, with Zequi’s late effort their only real chance.

With 30 points, Marbella host fellow relegation rivals Alcoyano next Sunday in a crucial clash for their survival hopes.