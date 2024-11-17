Marbella FC slip up in Ibiza to give promotion rivals the advantage The visitors faltered in attack as Ibiza sealed the victory late, showcasing the hallmark style of returning manager Paco Jémez

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 17 November 2024, 16:05

Marbella's tough double-header of away games got off to a bad start on Saturday night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ibiza at Can Misses, with the hosts dominating possession and striking late to cement the victory.

Paco Jémez’s return to Ibiza’s dugout proved pivotal, as his side displayed the fluid, possession-based football that has become his trademark.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with Ibiza asserting themselves early. Within six minutes, they had two clear opportunities, including an individual effort by Álex Gallar that grazed the post and a powerful strike from Domenech that hit the woodwork.

Marbella, despite their defensive struggles, responded through Edwards, whose shot also rattled the post.

However, Ibiza broke the deadlock early on, in the 12th minute, when Javi Jiménez, a constant threat on the left, delivered a precise cross for Quique González. The forward capitalised on the chance, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Marbella, under Fran Beltrán, struggled to find their rhythm. Beltrán reshuffled his defence at half time, bringing on Jorge Álvarez and Soto in an effort to stabilise the team. However, Ibiza’s control of possession limited Marbella’s chances to equalise.

They continued to dominate the midfield with their methodical passing keeping Marbella at bay until, eventually, in the 89th minute, the hosts sealed the win when Olabe headed in from a corner, ensuring all three points.

The result leaves promotion-chasing Ibiza buoyed by their managerial change, while Marbella must bounce back away at Hércules on Wednesday if they are to maintain their promotion push.