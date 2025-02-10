Marbella FC sink further into relegation trouble after home thrashing

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:43 Compartir

In a match marked once again by defensive mishaps, Marbella FC suffered another heavy defeat on Sunday, falling 4-1 at home to Real Murcia.

The visitors exploited Marbella’s weaknesses effectively, particularly down the right flank, and took control of the game before half time. The opening goal came in the 42nd minute, when Flakus delivered a cross from the left, allowing Joao Palmberg to cut inside and finish with a right-footed strike from close range.

Just before the break, Marbella’s struggles deepened. A miscommunication between Bernardo and goalkeeper Eric Puerto resulted in an own goal, giving Murcia a commanding 2-0 lead at the interval.

In response, Marbella manager Abel Segovia made three substitutions at half time, introducing Duarte, Ohemeng and Pere Marco to add attacking presence. The changes had an immediate impact, with Duarte crossing for Pere Marco to head home in the 59th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Short-lived comeback

However, hopes of a comeback were shortlived. A mistake from Puerto under pressure from Pedro Benito gifted Murcia a third goal in the 70th minute, as Flakus capitalised on the error. Pedro Benito then sealed the emphatic victory with a superb solo effort, condemning Marbella to another damaging defeat.

The loss leaves Marbella with 27 points, just two away from safety, but with growing concerns over their poor form and fragile defence.

With this latest setback, Marbella now hold the worst defensive record in the league, adding further pressure as their fight for survival intensifies.