Marbella FC pay for defensive errors against Real Madrid Castilla

There was defeat for Marbella FC (3-2) at Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in a match marked by numerous attacks on the box from both teams. In this exchange of blows, Raúl González's side took the advantage. This setback leaves Marbella with 40 points and they stand just one point before relegation. They were unable to take advantage of the slip-ups of other rivals in the danger zone.

Marbella took to the field out of the relegation zone, something that had not happened in recent matches, after the defeats of Yeclano and Sanluqueño. But the players also took to the field against the Real Madrid reserve team with the burden of an early goal that has followed them around for so many games. Not even two minutes had gone by when a cross from the left was cleared to the edge of the box and full back David Jiménez came to make it 1-0 with a great shot.

Despite their disadvantage, Marbella dominated much of the game, dedicated to coming out with quick plays, especially looking out for Castilla's Víctor Muñoz, as striker Gonzalo and ex-Malaguista Loren Zúñiga hardly appeared. Control of the game saw them reach Castilla's goal, defended by Fran González, who has already played for Real Madrid this year on numerous occasions. But it was a catalogue of missed chances. Dorian had the first with a forced shot in the 17th minute and from then on there was a steady stream of attempts: Edwars with a shot from outside the box, Bernardo with a header, Callejón with a shot in the box and a final shot from Alberto Soto. Soto came on for Tahiru, who was injured in the 37th minute.

Crazy

The second half saw a crazy few minutes: with three goals all within the 56th to 65th minutes. The first made it 2-0 for Real Madrid Castilla when Gonzalo, the home side's striker, got past the centre backs and scored masterfully. Within a minute, Marbella reacted with a 2-1 lead in a move started by José Callejón, the best of the Marbella players, who laid the ball out to the right for Jorge Álvarez, setting up for the Motril-born striker to score. Their hopes were dashed when the Madrid side caught the visitors' defence off guard, which Loren Zúñiga took advantage of: making it 3-1. Gonzalo, with a ball against the post, and Víctor Muñoz, the best of the reserve team, could have increased the difference. A great goal from Alberto Soto in the 92nd minute gave Marbella some hope, but Pablo Muñoz shot over and there went their hopes of scoring in a back and forth game. It was a missed opportunity which could have balanced the fight to stay out of the relegation zone.

Match facts

Real Madrid Castilla: Fran González, David Jiménez, Mario Rivas, Quique Ribes, Edgar, Youssef (Campos, min. 74), Chema (Antonio David, min. 74), Paul Fortuny (Palacios, min. 81), Víctor Muñoz, Gonzalo (Borja Alonso, min. 84) and Loren Zuñiga (Valdepeñas, min. 74).

Marbella: Eric Puerto, Jorge Álvarez, Aitor Puñal, Marcos Olguín (Pablo Muñoz, min. 82), Bernardo (Fornés, min. 61), Ohemeng, Marcos Peña (Javi Duarte, min. 61), Edwards (Zequi, min. 61), Tahiru (Alberto Soto, min. 37), José Callejón and Dorian.

Goals: 1-0, 1st minute: David Jiménez. 2-0, 56th minute: Gonzalo. 2-1, 57th minute: José Callejón. 3-1, 65th minute: Loren Zuñiga. 3-2, 92nd minute: Alberto Soto.

Referee: Cánovas García-Villarrubia (Alicante). Yellow cards for Quique Ribes, Chema, Jorge Álvarez, Eric Puerto and Antonio David.

Stadium: Alfredo Di Stéfano, with 4,000 fans