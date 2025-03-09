Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Castel, on the day he completed his signing for Malaga. Migue Fernández
Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club
Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club

The forward, who joined from Malaga CF late in January, has been released following struggles with a long-term injury

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Sunday, 9 March 2025, 18:54

After barely one month at the club, Marbella FC have announced that they have parted ways with forward Sergio Castel due to ongoing physical problems.

The Madrid-born player, who joined from Malaga CF on a short-term contract at the end of January, has been unable to train fully with the first team due to a long-term injury.

Castel, who only joined Malaga last summer, struggled for game time at La Rosaleda. He scored only once for the side, a goal against Cadiz, and was rarely included in coach Sergio Pellicer's plans.

His playing time dwindled as the season progressed before he completed a shock move in the winter transfer window to Marbella where he failed to even make the matchday squad in the last four games.

