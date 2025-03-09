Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club

Sections
Nacho Carmona
Malaga
Sunday, 9 March 2025, 18:54
After barely one month at the club, Marbella FC have announced that they have parted ways with forward Sergio Castel due to ongoing physical problems.
The Madrid-born player, who joined from Malaga CF on a short-term contract at the end of January, has been unable to train fully with the first team due to a long-term injury.
Castel, who only joined Malaga last summer, struggled for game time at La Rosaleda. He scored only once for the side, a goal against Cadiz, and was rarely included in coach Sergio Pellicer's plans.
His playing time dwindled as the season progressed before he completed a shock move in the winter transfer window to Marbella where he failed to even make the matchday squad in the last four games.
