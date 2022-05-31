Marbella Netball Club summer tournament returns after three-year hiatus The participating teams include the home team; Costanets, from Gibraltar; Manilva; Madrid A and B; Fetcham and Portishead Planets, from the UK; and Barcelona

Netball players pose together at the last summer tournament event in 2019. / SUR IN ENGLISH

The Marbella Netball Club's annual summer tournament returns after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The eight-team event will see a full day of netball be played on Saturday 4 June at Laude International School in San Pedro.

The participating teams include: Marbella Netball Club; Costanets, from Gibraltar; Manilva; Madrid A and B; Fetcham and Portishead Planets, from the UK; and Barcelona.

"We are very excited about this year as we have had to miss the last two due to Covid," the club said in a press release.

International opposition

Marbella Netball Club's annual tournament is a chance to bring lovers of the sport together and allows for competition between other teams in Spain, some of which are of far superior quality. Marbella usually face international opposition throughout the year, mainly from the UK.

The club is also keen to make a full day of the event. As well as the matches that will take place, there will be Ukrainian women serving sandwiches and other snacks. A raffle will also be held to help raise funds for the club's development fund, to offer umpire courses or to pay for training sessions.

Moreover, there will be medals handed out at the end of the tournament as well as several gifts donated by local restaurants, bars and other businesses.

The president of the newly-formed Spanish Netball Association, Elsa Adriana Oria, will also be in attendance and she will hold a meeting with the Spanish clubs on Friday, 3 June.

Fifteen years of experience

Marbella Netball Club was first formed in 2007 and they train every Tuesday evening at the Laude International School facilities and play in the Gibraltar league.

The club's goal is to provide the opportunity to stay fit in a fun environment, for past players to get back into the sport and to teach new players about the game.

Marbella have a qualified netball coach as well as an ex-Ireland international; and they provide an open and relaxed atmospheren which also encourages off-court meetings between players.