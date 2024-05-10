Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella will face Getafe B in the play-off semi-finals. Marbella FC
Marbella get tricky draw as play-offs get under way this weekend
Football

Marbella get tricky draw as play-offs get under way this weekend

Meanwhile, Estepona secured a spot in next year's Copa del Rey but the Torremolinos promotion party has been made to wait

Juan ramón Padilla

Malaga

Friday, 10 May 2024, 17:37

The season is now over for three out of the four Malaga teams in Segunda RFEF, with only Marbella with anything left to play for as they enter the play-offs for promotion.

The Costa side secured the point they needed at the weekend to finish third by drawing 1-1 with Águilas. The visitors took an early lead, but Marbella dominated thereafter, with Gato playing a key role in attack, eventually assisting Acevedo's equaliser in the 52nd minute.

Marbella's first play-off opponent will be Getafe B, with the first leg this Sunday in the capital before the return leg at home a week later.

If the aggregate score is tied after extra time in the second leg, Marbella would progress to the final as the higher-finishing team during the normal season.

The two-legged final is scheduled for 25/26 May and 1/2 June.

Estepona in the Copa

Meanwhile, Estepona, courtesy of their 1-1 draw away against Betis B, secured a spot in next season's Copa del Rey.

At the bottom end of the table, two matches involving El Palo and Vélez had no impact on final standings. El Palo ended their season with a draw against champions Sevilla Atlético, bidding farewell to the category with an eight-game unbeaten streak since Juanma Gómez took over as coach.

Vélez, meanwhile, dropped out of the division with a heavy 9-0 defeat away against UCAM Murcia.

The coming days will be crucial in determining the future of Vélez, as they face the possibility of an administrative relegation or even dissolution.

Promotion must wait

In the division below, leaders Juventud de Torremolinos's promotion celebrations were made to wait after a last-minute goal from second-placed Jaén secured them a 2-1 win to deny their rivals clinching the title.

Now, Torremolinos must wait until the final matchday, where they must avoid defeat against struggling Málaga City to claim the trophy.

Despite a 3-2 victory over Torredonjimeno, Málaga City sit fourth from bottom and could be sent down at El Pozuelo if they lose and Maracena win.

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño secured at least fourth place with a 2-0 win in Torre del Mar. Now, a draw in the final match will be enough to secure third.

Lastly, despite being officially relegated a week earlier, Rincón managed to secure a 3-1 win over Huétor-Vega.

